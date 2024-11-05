Winter Weather Advisory issued November 5 at 1:30AM MST until November 5 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches below
7000 feet and 3 to 8 inches above 7000 feet. Winds gusting as high
as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains – Island Park,
Teton Valley, Bear Lake Valley, Bear River Range, Blackfoot
Mountains, and Caribou Range.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions, especially over
mountain passes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit
511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.