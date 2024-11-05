Winter Weather Advisory issued November 5 at 1:30AM MST until November 5 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches below

7000 feet and 3 to 8 inches above 7000 feet. Winds gusting as high

as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Big Hole Mountains, Centennial Mountains – Island Park,

Teton Valley, Bear Lake Valley, Bear River Range, Blackfoot

Mountains, and Caribou Range.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions, especially over

mountain passes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.