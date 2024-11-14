Special Weather Statement issued November 14 at 2:15PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

A storm system will move through the region Friday and bring

widespread precipitation to eastern Idaho which will continue

into the day on Saturday. Although temperatures may initially

support rain or a rain/snow mix in the Snake Plain and Magic

Valley, an eventual changeover to all snow is expected during the

late afternoon hours and into the evening. 1-3 inches of snow can

be expected in these areas, locally higher amounts on the benches

possible, by Saturday afternoon.

Areas above 5500 ft or so will remain all snow throughout this

event so amounts in the eastern and southeastern highlands will

likely reach 3-6 inches, isolated higher amounts at and above pass

level.