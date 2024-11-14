Special Weather Statement issued November 14 at 2:15PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
A storm system will move through the region Friday and bring
widespread precipitation to eastern Idaho which will continue
into the day on Saturday. Although temperatures may initially
support rain or a rain/snow mix in the Snake Plain and Magic
Valley, an eventual changeover to all snow is expected during the
late afternoon hours and into the evening. 1-3 inches of snow can
be expected in these areas, locally higher amounts on the benches
possible, by Saturday afternoon.
Areas above 5500 ft or so will remain all snow throughout this
event so amounts in the eastern and southeastern highlands will
likely reach 3-6 inches, isolated higher amounts at and above pass
level.