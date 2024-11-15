Winter Weather Advisory issued November 15 at 1:01PM MST until November 16 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Snow expected above 5000 feet. Likelihood of minor impacts
from around 1 to 3 inches of snow is greater than 70 percent and
50% chance of moderate impacts from 3 to 6 inches of snow mainly
on the passes. Total snow accumulations up to 7 inches. Snow
accumulations around Salmon should remain light with limited
impact.
* WHERE…Bannock Pass, Lemhi Pass, Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to
Gibbonsville, and Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 9 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Winter traveling conditions. For MINOR impacts from
snow, expect a few inconveniences to normal activities. Use
caution while driving. For MODERATE impacts from snow, expect
disruptions to normal activities. Use extra caution while driving.
The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday evening commute,
especially over higher passes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.
Outdoor recreationalists should be prepared for winter conditions.
Snowfall could impact roads and cold temperatures may result in
hypothermia.