Winter Weather Advisory issued November 15 at 1:01PM MST until November 16 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Snow expected above 5000 feet. Likelihood of minor impacts

from around 1 to 3 inches of snow is greater than 70 percent and

50% chance of moderate impacts from 3 to 6 inches of snow mainly

on the passes. Total snow accumulations up to 7 inches. Snow

accumulations around Salmon should remain light with limited

impact.

* WHERE…Bannock Pass, Lemhi Pass, Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to

Gibbonsville, and Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 9 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Winter traveling conditions. For MINOR impacts from

snow, expect a few inconveniences to normal activities. Use

caution while driving. For MODERATE impacts from snow, expect

disruptions to normal activities. Use extra caution while driving.

The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday evening commute,

especially over higher passes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.

Outdoor recreationalists should be prepared for winter conditions.

Snowfall could impact roads and cold temperatures may result in

hypothermia.