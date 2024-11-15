Winter Weather Advisory issued November 15 at 12:47PM MST until November 16 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 6

inches over the mountain passes. Amounts up to 8 inches are

possible above 10000 feet.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains, including Teton and

Togwotee Passes.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM MST Saturday. The steadiest snow is expected

after sunset tonight to sunrise Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Mountain passes will become slick with wintry driving

conditions. Plan to allow extra time if traveling over mountain

passes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .