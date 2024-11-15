Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued November 15 at 1:58PM MST until November 16 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches
below 5500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches above
5500 feet with locally higher amounts on mountain tops.

* WHERE…Beaverhead – Lemhi Highlands, Eastern Magic Valley, Raft
River Region, and Southern Hills/Albion Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Friday evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 for the latest
road conditions.

