Winter Weather Advisory issued November 15 at 1:58PM MST until November 16 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches
below 5500
feet. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches above 5500 feet with
locally higher amounts on mountain tops.
* WHERE…Lower Snake River Plain and Marsh and Arbon Highlands.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 8 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Friday evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 for the latest
road conditions.