Winter Weather Advisory issued November 15 at 2:59AM MST until November 16 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches

below 5500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches above

5500 feet with

locally higher amounts on mountain tops.

* WHERE…Beaverhead – Lemhi Highlands, Eastern Magic Valley, Raft

River Region, and Southern Hills/Albion Mountains.

* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 8 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel Friday night into Saturday morning could be

difficult.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 for the latest

road conditions.