Winter Weather Advisory issued November 15 at 2:59AM MST until November 16 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches at

and

below pass level. Total accumulations of 7 to 10 inches above pass

level.

* WHERE…Bear River Range.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 8 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel Friday night into Saturday morning could be

difficult,

especially if traveling over Emigration Pass.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 for the latest

road conditions.