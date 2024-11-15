Skip to Content
Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued November 15 at 2:59AM MST until November 16 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

By
New
Published 2:59 AM

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches at
and
below pass level. Total accumulations of 7 to 10 inches above pass
level.

* WHERE…Bear River Range.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 8 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel Friday night into Saturday morning could be
difficult,
especially if traveling over Emigration Pass.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 for the latest
road conditions.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content