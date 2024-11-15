Skip to Content
Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued November 15 at 2:59AM MST until November 16 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

By
New
Published 2:59 AM

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches
below 5500
feet. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches above 5500 feet with
locally higher amounts on mountain tops.

* WHERE…Lower Snake River Plain and Marsh and Arbon Highlands.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 8 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel Friday night into Saturday morning could be
difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 for the latest
road conditions.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content