Winter Weather Advisory issued November 15 at 2:59AM MST until November 16 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches

below 5500

feet. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches above 5500 feet with

locally higher amounts on mountain tops.

* WHERE…Lower Snake River Plain and Marsh and Arbon Highlands.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 8 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel Friday night into Saturday morning could be

difficult.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 for the latest

road conditions.