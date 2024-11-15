Winter Weather Advisory issued November 15 at 4:54AM MST until November 16 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 6

inches over mountain passes. Localized 6 to 8 inch amounts

expected for the highest terrain.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains, including Teton Pass and

Togwotee Pass.

* WHEN…From 2 PM this afternoon to 8 AM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Mountain passes will become slick with wintry driving

conditions. Plan to allow extra time if traveling over mountain

passes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .