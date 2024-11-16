Winter Weather Advisory issued November 16 at 4:07AM MST until November 16 at 8:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. Locally

higher amounts up to two additional inches for the highest peaks.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains, including Teton and

Togwotee Passes.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Mountain passes will become slick with wintry driving

conditions. Plan to allow extra time if traveling over mountain

passes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .