Winter Storm Warning issued November 17 at 1:14PM MST until November 18 at 10:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and
15 inches, with locally higher amounts to around 18 inches for the
upper elevations of the Teton Range.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…From 10 PM Sunday to 10 PM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult over Teton and Togwotee
Passes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Total snow accumulations 6 to 8 inches over
Teton Pass, and 4 to 6 inches over Togwotee Pass. Westerly wind
gusting 15 to 25 mph Monday morning and afternoon over the passes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.