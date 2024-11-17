Winter Storm Warning issued November 17 at 12:55AM MST until November 18 at 10:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 7 and

10 inches. Total accumulations 12 to 15 inches in the Teton

Mountains, with locally higher amounts to around 20 inches for the

highest elevations.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 10 PM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact travel over mountains passes,

such as Teton and Togwotee Passes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Total snow accumulations 6 to 8 inches over

Teton Pass. Total snow accumulations 2 to 5 inches over Togwotee

Pass. Winds gusting 20 to 30 mph Monday morning and afternoon.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .