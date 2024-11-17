Winter Storm Warning issued November 17 at 1:52AM MST until November 18 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 for the latest road conditions.

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 13 inches. Gusty winds could lead to blowing and drifting snow.

