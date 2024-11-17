Winter Storm Warning issued November 17 at 1:52AM MST until November 18 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and
13 inches. Gusty winds could lead to blowing and drifting snow.
* WHERE…Centennial Mountains – Island Park.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 8 PM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 for the latest road
conditions.