Winter Weather Advisory issued November 17 at 1:14PM MST until November 18 at 10:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 5 to 10 inches,
with locally higher amounts for the highest elevations. Westerly
wind gusting 25 to 35 mph.
* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…From 10 PM Sunday to 10 PM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Backcountry travel could be very difficult. The
hazardous conditions will also impact travel over Salt River Pass.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.