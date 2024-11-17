Winter Weather Advisory issued November 17 at 12:36PM MST until November 18 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 9

inches with up to one foot above 8,000 feet and up to two feet

along the spine of the Sawtooths. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph

could lead to blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Sawtooth/Stanley Basin,

Sun Valley Region, and Wood River Foothills.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 for the latest

road conditions.