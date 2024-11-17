Skip to Content
Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued November 17 at 12:36PM MST until November 18 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Updated
today at 9:12 PM
Published 12:36 PM

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 9
inches with up to one foot above 8,000 feet and up to two feet
along the spine of the Sawtooths. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph
could lead to blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Sawtooth/Stanley Basin,
Sun Valley Region, and Wood River Foothills.

* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 for the latest
road conditions.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content