Winter Weather Advisory issued November 17 at 12:36PM MST until November 18 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 10
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph could lead to blowing and
drifting snow.
* WHERE…Beaverhead – Lemhi Highlands and Big Hole Mountains.
* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 8 PM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 for the latest
road conditions.