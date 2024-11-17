Winter Weather Advisory issued November 17 at 12:36PM MST until November 18 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 45 mph could lead to blowing and drifting

snow.

* WHERE…Upper Snake River Plain.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 8 PM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening

commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 for the latest

road conditions.