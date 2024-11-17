Skip to Content
Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued November 17 at 12:36PM MST until November 18 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Updated
today at 9:12 PM
Published 12:36 PM

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph could lead to blowing and drifting
snow.

* WHERE…Upper Snake River Plain.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 8 PM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening
commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 for the latest
road conditions.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content