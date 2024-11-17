Winter Weather Advisory issued November 17 at 12:55AM MST until November 18 at 10:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 5 to 10 inches,
with locally higher amounts for the highest elevations. Winds
gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 10 PM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact travel over mountains passes, such as Salt River Pass.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .