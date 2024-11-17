Winter Weather Advisory issued November 17 at 12:55AM MST until November 18 at 10:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 to 6

inches for the lower elevations, with totals up to 8 inches for

the higher elevations. Total snow accumulations 12 to 20 inches

for the Madison and Pitchstone Plateaus of southwest Yellowstone.

Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…From 10 PM this evening to 10 PM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible, especially

in the backcountry.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .