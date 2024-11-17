Winter Weather Advisory issued November 17 at 1:52AM MST until November 18 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 9
inches with up to one foot above 8,000 feet and up to two feet
along the spine of the Sawtooths. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph
could lead to blowing and drifting snow.
* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Sawtooth/Stanley Basin,
Sun Valley Region, and Wood River Foothills.
* WHEN…From 5 AM early this morning to 5 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 for the latest
road conditions.