Winter Weather Advisory issued November 17 at 1:52AM MST until November 18 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 10

inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph could lead to blowing and

drifting snow.

* WHERE…Beaverhead – Lemhi Highlands and Big Hole Mountains.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 8 PM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 for the latest

road conditions.