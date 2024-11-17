Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued November 17 at 1:52AM MST until November 18 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph could lead to blowing and drifting
snow.

* WHERE…Upper Snake River Plain.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 8 PM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 for the latest
road conditions.

National Weather Service

