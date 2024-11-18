Winter Storm Warning issued November 18 at 12:42PM MST until November 18 at 10:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and
10 inches, with locally higher amounts to around 12 inches for the
upper elevations of the Teton Range.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
* WHEN…Through 10 PM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult over Teton and Togwotee
Passes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.