Winter Storm Warning issued November 18 at 12:42PM MST until November 18 at 10:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and

10 inches, with locally higher amounts to around 12 inches for the

upper elevations of the Teton Range.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.

* WHEN…Through 10 PM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult over Teton and Togwotee

Passes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter.

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.