Winter Storm Warning issued November 18 at 4:54AM MST until November 18 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4
to 9 inches with closer to a foot on the highest peaks. Gusty
winds could lead to blowing and drifting snow.
* WHERE…Centennial Mountains – Island Park.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 for the latest road
conditions.