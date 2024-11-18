Winter Weather Advisory issued November 18 at 12:42PM MST until November 18 at 10:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 4 to 8 inches, with

locally higher amounts for the highest elevations. Westerly wind

gusting 25 to 35 mph.

* WHERE…Salt River and Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…From 10 PM Sunday to 10 PM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Backcountry travel could be very difficult. The

hazardous conditions will also impact travel over Salt River Pass.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter.

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.