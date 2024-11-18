Winter Weather Advisory issued November 18 at 12:42PM MST until November 18 at 10:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 to 5
inches for the lower elevations, with totals up to 6 to 8 inches
for the higher elevations.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Through 10 PM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Backcountry travel could be very difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter.
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.