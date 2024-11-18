Winter Weather Advisory issued November 18 at 12:45AM MST until November 18 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 8 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph could lead to blowing and drifting
snow.
* WHERE…Beaverhead – Lemhi Highlands and Big Hole Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 for the latest
road conditions.