Winter Weather Advisory issued November 18 at 12:45AM MST until November 18 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 5 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 45 mph could lead to blowing and drifting

snow.

* WHERE…Upper Snake River Plain.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 for the latest

road conditions.