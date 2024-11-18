Winter Weather Advisory issued November 18 at 2:12AM MST until November 18 at 10:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 to 6

inches for the lower elevations, with totals up to 8 inches for

the higher elevations. Total snow accumulations 10 to 15 inches

for the Madison and Pitchstone Plateaus of southwest Yellowstone.

Westerly wind gusting 15 to 25 mph.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Backcountry travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches around

Mammoth.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter.

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.