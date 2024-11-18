Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued November 18 at 2:52AM MST until November 18 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Snow expected. Likelihood of minor impacts from snow is
greater than 80 percent. Total snow accumulations up to two inches.

* WHERE…Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Williams Creek Summit,
Salmon, Lemhi Pass, Bannock Pass, Shoup, and Highway 93 Lost Trail
Pass to Gibbonsville.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Winter traveling conditions. For MINOR impacts from
snow, expect a few inconveniences to normal activities. Use
caution while driving. The hazardous conditions could impact the
Monday morning commute, especially over higher passes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

