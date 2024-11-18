Winter Weather Advisory issued November 18 at 2:52AM MST until November 18 at 11:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Snow expected. Likelihood of minor impacts from snow is

greater than 80 percent. Total snow accumulations up to two inches.

* WHERE…Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine, Williams Creek Summit,

Salmon, Lemhi Pass, Bannock Pass, Shoup, and Highway 93 Lost Trail

Pass to Gibbonsville.

* WHEN…Until 11 AM MST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Winter traveling conditions. For MINOR impacts from

snow, expect a few inconveniences to normal activities. Use

caution while driving. The hazardous conditions could impact the

Monday morning commute, especially over higher passes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.