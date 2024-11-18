Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued November 18 at 4:54AM MST until November 18 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 7 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph could lead to blowing and drifting
snow.

* WHERE…Beaverhead – Lemhi Highlands and Big Hole Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 8 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 for the latest
road conditions.

