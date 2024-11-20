Winter Storm Warning issued November 20 at 1:17AM MST until November 22 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of one to two
feet above 8,000 feet elevation. Gusty winds could lead to blowing
and drifting snow.
* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Sawtooth/Stanley Basin,
and Sun Valley Region.
* WHEN…From 5 AM early this morning to 5 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 for the latest road
conditions.