Winter Storm Warning issued November 20 at 3:41PM MST until November 22 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of one to
two feet above 8,000 feet elevation. Gusty winds could lead to
blowing and drifting snow.
* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Sawtooth/Stanley
Basin, and Sun Valley Region.
* WHEN…In effect now through 5 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening
commutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.