Winter Storm Warning issued November 21 at 10:24PM MST until November 22 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional snow

accumulations 2 to 4 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy

snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 12 inches

possible.

* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Sawtooth/Stanley Basin,

and Sun Valley Region.

* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 5 AM MST Friday. For

the Winter Storm Watch, from Friday evening through Saturday

evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 for the latest road

conditions.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.