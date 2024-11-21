Winter Storm Warning issued November 21 at 10:24PM MST until November 22 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional snow
accumulations 2 to 4 inches. For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy
snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 12 inches
possible.
* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Sawtooth/Stanley Basin,
and Sun Valley Region.
* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 5 AM MST Friday. For
the Winter Storm Watch, from Friday evening through Saturday
evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 for the latest road
conditions.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.