Winter Storm Warning issued November 21 at 1:22AM MST until November 22 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 21
inches.
* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Sawtooth/Stanley Basin,
and Sun Valley Region.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening
traffic, especially upper portions of State Highway 75.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 for the latest road
conditions.