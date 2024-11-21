Winter Storm Warning issued November 21 at 12:51PM MST until November 21 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

…WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY

EVENING…

* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, moderate to heavy snow.

Additional snow accumulations up to 8 inches.

For the Winter Storm Watch, heavy snow possible. Total snow

accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible.

* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Sawtooth/Stanley Basin,

and Sun Valley Region.

* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 11 PM MST this evening.

For the Winter Storm Watch, from Friday evening through Saturday

evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 for the latest road

conditions.