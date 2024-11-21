Winter Storm Warning issued November 21 at 5:43AM MST until November 22 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 for the latest road conditions.

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 6 and 21 inches above 7500 feet elevation. 2 to 8 inches 5000 to 7000 feet elevation.

