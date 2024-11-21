Winter Storm Warning issued November 21 at 5:43AM MST until November 22 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 6 and 21
inches above 7500 feet elevation. 2 to 8 inches 5000 to 7000 feet
elevation.
* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Sawtooth/Stanley Basin,
and Sun Valley Region.
* WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Thursday morning and evening commutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 for the latest road
conditions.