Winter Storm Warning issued November 22 at 2:29AM MST until November 22 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional snow
accumulations up to three inches. For the Winter Storm Watch,
heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 16
inches possible. 8 inches or more is probable above 7000 feet
elevation.
* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Sawtooth/Stanley Basin,
and Sun Valley Region.
* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 5 AM MST early this
morning. For the Winter Storm Watch, from this evening through
Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 for the latest road
conditions.
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.