Winter Storm Warning issued November 22 at 2:29AM MST until November 22 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional snow

accumulations up to three inches. For the Winter Storm Watch,

heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 16

inches possible. 8 inches or more is probable above 7000 feet

elevation.

* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Sawtooth/Stanley Basin,

and Sun Valley Region.

* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 5 AM MST early this

morning. For the Winter Storm Watch, from this evening through

Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions

could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 for the latest road

conditions.

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.