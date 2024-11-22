Winter Storm Warning issued November 22 at 2:52PM MST until November 23 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations

of 8 to 16 inches above 7000 feet and 4 to 8 inches below 7000

feet.

* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Sawtooth/Stanley Basin,

and Sun Valley Region.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.