Winter Storm Warning issued November 22 at 4:36AM MST until November 23 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected above 7000 feet. Total snow
accumulations between 8 and 16 inches above 7000 feet elevation, 4
to 10 inches below.

* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Sawtooth/Stanley Basin,
and Sun Valley Region.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Friday morning and evening commutes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 for the latest road
conditions.

National Weather Service

