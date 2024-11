* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches

above 8000 feet and 2 to 5 inches below 8000 feet.

* WHERE…Frank Church Wilderness and Lost River Range.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 11 PM MST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.