Winter Weather Advisory issued November 22 at 4:36AM MST until November 24 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Snow expected above 7000 feet. Total snow accumulations

between 6 and 12 inches above 7000 feet, 4 to 8 inches below.

* WHERE…Centennial Mountains – Island Park.

* WHEN…From 5 AM Saturday to 5 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 for the latest

road conditions.

Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while

driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken

on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and

slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.