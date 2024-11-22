Skip to Content
Alerts

Winter Weather Advisory issued November 22 at 4:36AM MST until November 24 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

By
Published 4:36 AM

* WHAT…Snow expected above 7000 feet. Total snow accumulations
between 6 and 12 inches above 7000 feet, 4 to 8 inches below.

* WHERE…Centennial Mountains – Island Park.

* WHEN…From 5 AM Saturday to 5 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Call 5 1 1 for the latest
road conditions.

Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while
driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken
on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and
slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

Jump to comments ↓

National Weather Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content