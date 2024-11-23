Winter Storm Warning issued November 23 at 1:19PM MST until November 23 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

* WHAT…Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches, and

an additional 4 to 8 inches above 7000 feet.

* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Sawtooth/Stanley Basin,

and Sun Valley Region.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 or visit

511.idaho.gov for the latest road conditions.