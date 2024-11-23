Skip to Content
Winter Storm Warning issued November 23 at 1:39AM MST until November 23 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

today at 10:24 AM
Published 1:39 AM

* WHAT…Heavy snow above 7000 feet. Additional snow accumulations
between 6 and 13 inches above 7000 feet, and 2 to 8 inches below.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Big Lost Highlands/Copper Basin, Sawtooth/Stanley Basin,
and Sun Valley Region.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM MST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Expect temporary road
closures.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. Call 5 1 1 for the latest road
conditions.

National Weather Service

