Winter Weather Advisory issued November 23 at 11:10AM MST until November 24 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Missoula MT

* WHAT…Snow expected. Likelihood of minor to moderate impacts from

around 1 to 3 inches of snow is 100 percent, and 3 to 6 inches of

snow is 90 percent.

* WHERE…Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Bannock Pass,

Shoup, Williams Creek Summit, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,

Lemhi Pass, and Salmon.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…For MODERATE impacts from snow, expect disruptions to

normal activities. Hazardous traveling conditions. Use extra

caution while driving. Closures and disruptions to infrastructure

may occur.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by

calling 5 1 1.