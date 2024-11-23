Winter Weather Advisory issued November 23 at 11:43AM MST until November 24 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 4 and 8

inches. Local amounts up to 12 inches are possible in

southwestern Yellowstone Park and highest peaks of the Tetons

and Gros Ventre. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park and Teton and Gros Ventre

Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, including over Teton

Pass.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts,

visit weather.gov/riw/winter.

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info.