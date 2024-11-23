Winter Weather Advisory issued November 23 at 11:52AM MST until November 24 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Missoula MT
* WHAT…Snow expected. Likelihood of minor to moderate impacts from
around 1 to 3 inches of snow is 100 percent, and 3 to 6 inches of
snow is 90 percent.
* WHERE…Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Bannock Pass,
Shoup, Williams Creek Summit, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,
Lemhi Pass, and Salmon.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…For MODERATE impacts from snow, expect disruptions to
normal activities. Hazardous traveling conditions. Use extra
caution while driving. Closures and disruptions to infrastructure
may occur.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.