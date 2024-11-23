Winter Weather Advisory issued November 23 at 1:58AM MST until November 24 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 8

inches. Local amounts up to 12 inches are possible in southwestern

Yellowstone Park. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Yellowstone National

Park.

* WHEN…From 8 AM this morning to 5 PM MST Sunday. The steadiest

snow is expected Saturday afternoon and evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult, including over Teton

Pass.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the

official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit

https://weather.gov/riw/winter .

For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .