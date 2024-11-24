Winter Weather Advisory issued November 24 at 4:08AM MST until November 24 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Yellowstone National
Park.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For graphical depictions of the snowfall forecast, including the
official NWS forecast, high end amounts, and low end amounts, visit
https://weather.gov/riw/winter .
For winter road conditions from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation, visit https://wyoroad.info .